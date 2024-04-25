﻿
News / Nation

China urges EU to create non-discriminatory environment for foreign firms

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday urged the European Union to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in Europe.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday urged the European Union to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in Europe.

An official of the MOC called on the European side to immediately stop and correct its wrong practices after the European side raided offices of a Chinese enterprise in Europe and seized equipment on Tuesday.

China expressed serious concern and strong opposition to the EU move, which breached due procedures, disrupted normal competition, greatly undermined the confidence of all foreign companies operating in Europe, the official said.

China will closely follow the future moves of the European side and take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms, the official stressed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     