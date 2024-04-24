MacArthur reloaded: How the US general becomes Chinese Internet sensation

In the world of fast-changing Internet memes, the unlikely figure of US General Douglas MacArthur has become a lasting sensation on Chinese social media.

General Douglas MacArthur, the well-known American career officer, could well be the most featured foreigner on the Chinese Internet these days. The general has found new life as a "Five-Star Critic" on major video platforms.

Film clips of MacArthur are actively used in a style of pseudo-documentaries, giving opinions, often humorous and satirical, where he "comments" incisively on popular topics, earning the title of a viral new generation superstar.

As MacArthur's renown as a "Five-Star Critic" grew, American actor James Filbird, who portrayed MacArthur in the 2021 movie "Battle at Lake Changjin," also rose to fame. His uncanny resemblance to MacArthur has led to his film clips also being featured in these pseudo-documentaries.

"MacArthur's" rise as a "Five-Star Critic" on the Chinese Internet began as a viral trend, but has transformed into a durable meme that continues to engage and entertain audiences. The use of historical figures like MacArthur in contemporary discussion adds a layer of absurdist humor that has proved to be highly effective.

Followers have even suggested adding accessories like sunglasses and a smoking pipe to his image, enhancing his persona as a universal critic who could comment on anything under the sun.



Thanks to the success of the "Legendary Documentaries" series and the accompanying sharp critiques made by "MacArthur," the Amao Documentary Legend channel now boasts nearly 500,000 followers on Bilibili and Douyin (Chinese Tiktok).

The ever-increasing number of creators incorporating "MacArthur" into their content demonstrates the meme's transition from an Internet sensation to a staple of social commentary.

Today, it seems less important whether the comments are genuinely his; as soon as his image appears, accompanied by an AI-generated voiceover and a dramatic background score, it feels as though the spirit of the documentary is complete. This has become one of the most anticipated moments for viewers watching MacArthur's videos.

Even Amao, the supposed originator of this meme, released a special "Legendary Documentaries featuring MacArthur," stating, "If my documentary lacks MacArthur's presence, it would lose all its meaning."

As of Wednesday, the video on Bilibili has reached over 7.45 million views. In the comments section, fans of "MacArthur" have expressed their delight in seeing him finally become the protagonist, and no longer just a supporting character.

The phenomenon of using "MacArthur" to deliver commentary has grown so popular that Bilibili content creator Jinxiu Ruiyang has released a tutorial titled "Step-by-Step Guide to Editing a MacArthur Documentary," which includes how to use AI voice libraries and import "MacArthur" material. Since its release, this video has garnered 1.37 million views on Bilibili, with many viewers successfully creating their own documentaries.

The meme has not only become a new top trend with a follower base of 5 million in just three months, but has also shown the lasting appeal of creatively using historical figures in modern contexts.

Interestingly, most appearances of "MacArthur" in these documentaries are not from his historical footage but are played by actor James Filbird in the film "Battle at Lake Changjin," enhanced with a black and white filter to give a historical feel. Despite this artistic liberty, Filbird's portrayal captures the essence of MacArthur so convincingly that he has brought the general back to life on the Chinese Internet.

After a year of being an iconic five-star critic, Filbird opened his own accounts on Douyin, Bilibili, Kuaishou, and Red at the end of 2023 under the name "MacArthur." From his very first video, Filbird adopted MacArthur's persona, using a vintage filter and playing into the documentary critique meme, making it difficult for viewers to distinguish between the actor and the historical figure.

His first video on Bilibili exploded with over 8.85 million views, gaining 370,000 followers overnight, and his popularity has only soared from there.

To date, "MacArthur" has uploaded 19 videos on his platforms, maintaining the persona of the five-star critic in over half of these, which belong to the "Large-Scale Documentary" series.

Although his videos are simple, focusing on topics like "live streaming sales" and "Internet slang," his appearance and earnest humor continue to captivate and entertain his audience.

Despite releasing fewer than 20 videos in three months, "MacArthur's" accounts have amassed a fan base exceeding 5 million, demonstrating the significant impact and enduring appeal of this meme.

As of now, "MacArthur" has remained free from commercial endorsements or live sales, thriving purely as a popular Internet symbol.

The success of this meme is closely linked to its topical relevance, extendable content, and the enthusiastic creativity of the online community. The charm of "MacArthur" as a five-star critic lies in the absurd humor generated by an unrelated historical figure earnestly commenting on contemporary issues.

Some users believe that the longevity of the "MacArthur" meme is robust because it is used in conjunction with ongoing social trends. As long as there are hot topics, "MacArthur" will continue to offer commentary, especially on bizarre and humorous issues, maximizing the entertainment value of the programs he appears in.

In an effort to step out of his comfort zone, in his latest videos, Filbird collaborated with another Bilibili content creator Ye Gu, where the two imitate the French movie "Leon" and have relaxing interactions.