Chinese mainland spokesperson slams so-called anti-infiltration act as DPP political tool

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for using the so-called anti-infiltration act as a political tool to suppress dissidents, create "green terror" and seek its own partisan interests.

Slamming the so-called anti-infiltration act as "evil," Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that it has been widely questioned and opposed in Taiwan since the very beginning.

Zhu made the remarks when responding to a media query regarding the so-called anti-infiltration act, which has been accused of obstructing communication across the Taiwan Strait. There have also been calls in Taiwan to abolish this act.

With the act, the DPP authorities went against the people's will and the prevailing trend by deliberately creating cross-Strait conflicts and instigating confrontation, Zhu said, adding that the DPP authorities will end up hurting their own interests.