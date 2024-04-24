China to launch Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship on April 25

The Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 8:59pm on Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Xinhua

The Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 8:59pm Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Wednesday.

The spaceship will carry three astronauts — Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu — to carry out the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission, and Ye will be the commander, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, at a press conference.

Shenzhou-18 is the 32nd flight mission of China's manned space program, and the third manned mission during the application and development stage of China's space station.

The crew will stay in orbit for about six months, and they are scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in late October this year.

The launch will use a Long March-2F carrier rocket, which will be filled with propellant soon, Lin said.

The Shenzhou-17 crew is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site on April 30 after completing the in-orbit work handover to the Shenzhou-18 crew, Lin added.

The Shenzhou-18 astronauts will perform various in-orbit space science and application tests and experiments as well as multiple space walks during their six-month stay in the country's space station.

The crew will utilize the scientific experiment cabinets and extravehicular payloads to carry out more than 90 experiments in the fields of basic physics in microgravity, space material science, space life science, space medicine and space technology, said Lin.



During the mission, the country's first in-orbit aquatic ecological research project will be implemented. Using zebrafish and goldfish algae to establish a self-cycling aquatic ecosystem in orbit, the project aims to make to a breakthrough in the cultivation of vertebrates in space, according to Lin.

The world's first in-orbit stem cell study on the plant's stem tips will be made to reveal the mechanism of plant evolutionary adaptation to gravity and provide theoretical support for space cropping, said Lin.

The Shenzhou-18 astronauts will carry out two to three extravehicular activities (EVAs), implement six cargo outbound deliveries via the station's cargo airlock module.

During the EVAs, the astronauts will install space debris protection reinforcements for extravehicular piping, cables and critical equipment, and carry out extravehicular inspections, as appropriate, to further safeguard the safety of the space station, said Lin.

Fourth batch selection

The selection of the fourth batch of Chinese astronauts is about to be completed soon.

They will work with other active astronauts to carry out the follow-up space station missions and to realize the country's manned lunar landing, said Lin.