McDonald's apologizes after customer labeled 'dumbass' on receipt

Ti Gong

A McDonald's in Nantong has apologized to a customer after the word "dumbass" was written on his receipt for a refund. The two parties have reached an understanding.

According to Nantong Traffic Radio, the customer, with the last name Li, ordered a meal on April 24 at the McDonald's Hepingqiao store in Nantong, Jiangsu Province. This meal included a drink, which spilt because of a faulty cup.

Li contacted staff and requested a refund, which was approved.

Upon receiving the refund notification, Li discovered that the reason listed for the refund was: "The customer is a dumbass."

Ti Gong

Li contacted McDonald's China's customer service hotline to lodge a complaint.

While the company promised a response within a few days, Li also received an apology call from the store manager offering a complimentary snack.

The story gained traction on Chinese social media, with a popular comment questioning McDonald's: "Is the customer a god or a dumbass?"



Following the online buzz, McDonald's Suzhou and Nantong regional managers visited Li on April 26 and issued a formal apology on behalf of the company.

They assured Li that the employee responsible has been reprimanded, and promised to improve staff training and customer service procedures.