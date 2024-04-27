﻿
News / Nation

McDonald's apologizes after customer labeled 'dumbass' on receipt

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0
A McDonald's in Nantong has apologized to a customer after the word "dumbass" was written on his receipt for a refund.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0
McDonald's apologizes after customer labeled 'dumbass' on receipt
Ti Gong

McDonald's Hepingqiao store is located in Chongchuan District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province.

A McDonald's in Nantong has apologized to a customer after the word "dumbass" was written on his receipt for a refund. The two parties have reached an understanding.

According to Nantong Traffic Radio, the customer, with the last name Li, ordered a meal on April 24 at the McDonald's Hepingqiao store in Nantong, Jiangsu Province. This meal included a drink, which spilt because of a faulty cup.

Li contacted staff and requested a refund, which was approved.

Upon receiving the refund notification, Li discovered that the reason listed for the refund was: "The customer is a dumbass."

McDonald's apologizes after customer labeled 'dumbass' on receipt
Ti Gong

The receipt.

Li contacted McDonald's China's customer service hotline to lodge a complaint.

While the company promised a response within a few days, Li also received an apology call from the store manager offering a complimentary snack.

The story gained traction on Chinese social media, with a popular comment questioning McDonald's: "Is the customer a god or a dumbass?"

Following the online buzz, McDonald's Suzhou and Nantong regional managers visited Li on April 26 and issued a formal apology on behalf of the company.

They assured Li that the employee responsible has been reprimanded, and promised to improve staff training and customer service procedures.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     