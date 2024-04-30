China Eastern apologizes after emergency slide deployed over alleged crew conflict

China Eastern Airlines is investigating after the emergency slide of a passenger plane was deployed on the apron on Sunday, reportedly due to a crew conflict.

Online reports emerged on Monday stating that the emergency slide of a China Eastern Airlines passenger plane was suddenly deployed on the apron at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Monday. The involved airline has since initiated an internal investigation.

An informed source at the airport revealed that the aircraft in question was an Airbus A320. The source claimed that initial investigations indicated the emergency slide was deployed due to a conflict among flight crew members.

The company is conducting further investigations and will handle the matter in accordance with laws and regulations.





