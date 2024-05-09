Former ICBC vice president expelled from CPC

Zhang Hongli, former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

Zhang Hongli, former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by the anti-graft agency on Thursday.

The investigation found that Zhang had established connections with political brokers and fished for political capital. He also engaged in superstitious activities, and was uncooperative in the investigation of his case, according to the statement.

The statement noted that Zhang accepted sightseeing tours that may have compromised his ability to perform his duties fairly and failed to report personal matters in accordance with relevant regulations.

Zhang's other violations included intervening in the appointment and adjustment of officials, obtaining a doctor's degree through fraudulent means, and accepting gifts against regulations.

The statement said Zhang's illicit gains shall be confiscated, and his case be transferred to procuratorial authorities for further examination and prosecution.