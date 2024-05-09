﻿
FM spokesperson lashes DPP authorities for currying favor with Japan

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-05-09
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday lashed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for seeking to curry favor with Japan.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday lashed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for seeking to curry favor with Japan.

According to media reports, the elected leader Lai Ching-te of the Taiwan region said that he looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Japan after May 20, alleging that "any contingency for Taiwan is a contingency for Japan and vice versa."

Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a news briefing that some in Japan are clearly up to no good by preaching that "any contingency for Taiwan is a contingency for Japan," and they will not get their way.

"By repeating and hyping that rhetoric, the DPP authorities are essentially telling the world that they are always ready to ingratiate themselves with Japan and sell Taiwan out in order to seek 'Taiwan independence' through soliciting foreign support," said Lin.

"It once again reminds people that 'Taiwan independence' and foreign interference are the biggest undermining factor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," he added.

Lin stressed that the one-China principle is a universal consensus, and no separatist attempt for "Taiwan independence" will get anywhere, whatever its form or pretext.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
