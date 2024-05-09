China, Serbia agree to build community with shared future
21:01 UTC+8, 2024-05-09 0
China and Serbia decided on Wednesday to build a community with a shared future, upgrading their relations from the comprehensive strategic partnership established eight years ago.
21:01 UTC+8, 2024-05-09 0
China and Serbia decided on Wednesday to build a community with a shared future, upgrading their relations from the comprehensive strategic partnership established eight years ago.
Source: SHINE Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports