China strengthens regulation of prepayment for elderly care services

A guideline on regulating prepayment for elderly care services has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and six other departments, the ministry said at a press conference on Friday.

The guideline encourages providing elderly care services through monthly payment. When prepayment is involved, it says, the maximum prepayment period for elderly service fees should not exceed 12 months.

It says the maximum deposit for an individual should not exceed 12 times his or her monthly bed fee.

For the security of prepaid membership fees, the document demands establishing guarantee fund mechanisms and managing funds through commercial banks.

It prohibits elderly care institutions from conducting high-risk investments by using prepaid funds and inciting prepayment through offering return on investment.

In case of refunds, it requires elderly care institution to promptly refund members according to the agreed terms.