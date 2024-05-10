﻿
News / Nation

China strengthens regulation of prepayment for elderly care services

Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0
A guideline on regulating prepayment for elderly care services has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and six other departments.
Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0

A guideline on regulating prepayment for elderly care services has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and six other departments, the ministry said at a press conference on Friday.

The guideline encourages providing elderly care services through monthly payment. When prepayment is involved, it says, the maximum prepayment period for elderly service fees should not exceed 12 months.

It says the maximum deposit for an individual should not exceed 12 times his or her monthly bed fee.

For the security of prepaid membership fees, the document demands establishing guarantee fund mechanisms and managing funds through commercial banks.

It prohibits elderly care institutions from conducting high-risk investments by using prepaid funds and inciting prepayment through offering return on investment.

In case of refunds, it requires elderly care institution to promptly refund members according to the agreed terms.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     