Former Agricultural Bank of China vice president under probe
19:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-16 0
Lou Wenlong, a former vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law.
19:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-16 0
Lou Wenlong, a former vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Thursday.
Lou, also a former member of the bank's Party committee, is investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports