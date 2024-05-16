Former Agricultural Bank of China vice president under probe

Lou Wenlong, a former vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law.

Lou, also a former member of the bank's Party committee, is investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.