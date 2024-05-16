﻿
Former senior municipal political advisor stands trial for corruption

Xinhua
Ji Binchang, formerly a senior municipal political adviser in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Thursday, stood trial at a court in the city of Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, on the charge of accepting bribes.

Ji, former chairman of the Qingdao Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was charged with taking advantage of the various posts he held in Shandong, including provincial vice governor, to provide help for others in matters concerning business operations, project contracting, and personnel recruitment.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth over 526 million yuan (US$74 million) in total, according to prosecutors.

During the trial, prosecutors, the defendant, and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts of events.

Ji pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The court has said that Ji's sentence will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
