New Zealand extends pause on travel bubble with Australia's Victoria state

The pause in New Zealand's quarantine-free travel with Victoria will be extended for another seven days amid a new outbreak in the Australian state, said New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

The pause extension, which will last till 7:59 pm local time next Friday, is based on the public health risk assessment to further protect New Zealanders, Hipkins said, adding the country's public health staff remain in close contact with Victorian authorities about the actions being taken in Melbourne.

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel with Victoria was initially paused on Tuesday for 72 hours.

Victoria state has put in place a seven-day lockdown effective from midnight Thursday, while local residents were required to stay home except for essential business after a fresh outbreak of local transmissions.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has previously contacted everyone who has returned from Melbourne since May 11 and provided advice on checking locations of interest and the actions required, Hipkins said.

Anyone who has visited the Greater Melbourne area since May 20 and come back to New Zealand is required to isolate at their place of residence until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result, he added.