News / World

New Zealand extends pause on travel bubble with Australia's Victoria state

Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0
The pause in New Zealand's quarantine-free travel with Victoria will be extended for another seven days amid a new outbreak in the Australian state.
Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0

The pause in New Zealand's quarantine-free travel with Victoria will be extended for another seven days amid a new outbreak in the Australian state, said New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

The pause extension, which will last till 7:59 pm local time next Friday, is based on the public health risk assessment to further protect New Zealanders, Hipkins said, adding the country's public health staff remain in close contact with Victorian authorities about the actions being taken in Melbourne.

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel with Victoria was initially paused on Tuesday for 72 hours.

Victoria state has put in place a seven-day lockdown effective from midnight Thursday, while local residents were required to stay home except for essential business after a fresh outbreak of local transmissions.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has previously contacted everyone who has returned from Melbourne since May 11 and provided advice on checking locations of interest and the actions required, Hipkins said.

Anyone who has visited the Greater Melbourne area since May 20 and come back to New Zealand is required to isolate at their place of residence until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     