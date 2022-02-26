News / World

Chinese embassy in Ukraine asks Chinese not to expose identities randomly

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine today reminded local Chinese nationals not to expose their identities or other signs randomly as the military operation escalates.

The embassy advised Chinese to be friendly with Ukrainians and avoid any kind of conflicts. It asked local Chinese not to go out and stay away from military facilities, troops and anyone with weapons.

Do not take videos of two sides exchanging fire, or anyone without his or her consent, it said.

It also asked local Chinese not to fall victims to scams of charter flights, and stick to notices issued by the embassy only.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
