Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine for civilians evacuation: defense ministry

Russian forces will observe a truce in Ukraine starting 10:00 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Saturday to facilitate the evacuation of civilians via humanitarian corridors, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

As was agreed by the Ukrainian side, the humanitarian corridors will allow the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha in south Ukraine, the ministry said.

The ceasefire will be held from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Moscow time (0700-1400 GMT) and the evacuation will begin at noon (0900 GMT), RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a message of Mariupol city authorities.

Those who want to leave can take municipal buses from three locations or use private transport, it said.

The fleet must strictly follow the Mariupol-Nikolske-Rozivka-Polohy-Orikhiv-Zaporizhzhia route, it added.

More than 200,000 people from Mariupol and over 15,000 from Volnovakha are expected to be evacuated, TASS news agency reported, quoting a senior Ukrainian official.

During their second round of peace talks on Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed on the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians and on a temporary cessation of hostilities along the evacuation routes.