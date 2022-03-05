News / World

Putin says open to dialogue with Ukraine

Russia is open to dialogue with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.
AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag raising ceremony on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on March 4, 2022.

The Russian leader said Moscow wishes to continue dialogue with Ukraine and wants peace, provided that all Russia's security demands are met, the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader said Moscow wishes to continue dialogue with Ukraine and wants peace, provided that all Russia's security demands are met, the Kremlin said.

Putin hoped that Kiev would take a "reasonable and constructive stance" during a third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Scholz expressed concern over the "active fighting and reports of civilian casualties and military losses on both sides," the Kremlin added.

The phone conversation between Scholz and Putin lasted for about an hour, during which they exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, according to a release on the official website of the German government.

The German chancellor called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and stressed humanitarian access to the conflict areas.

Putin and Scholz agreed to hold further talks in the near future, the release said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
