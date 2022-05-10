News / World

S.Korea's new president says to open door to dialogue with DPRK

Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that his new government will open door to dialogue with the DPRK to peacefully resolve the Korean Peninsula's nuclear issue.
Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
S.Korea's new president says to open door to dialogue with DPRK
AFP

South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol takes an oath during his inauguration in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on May 10, 2022.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that his new government will open door to dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to peacefully resolve the Korean Peninsula's nuclear issue.

Yoon said at his inaugural ceremony, held in the National Assembly in Seoul, that his government will create lasting, sustainable peace which can be guaranteed through solidarity with the international community.

Yoon, who started his single five-year term, vowed to leave the door open for the peaceful resolution of the DPRK's nuclear development.

"If North Korea (DPRK) stops nuclear development and genuinely embarks on denuclearization, we will be prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that can dramatically improve North Korea's economy and the quality of life for its people," Yoon said.

The president noted that the denuclearization will "greatly contribute" to bringing sustainable peace to the peninsula as well as peace and prosperity to Asia and the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     