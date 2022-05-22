News / World

Bangladesh declares health alert amid monkeypox outbreak

Xinhua
  19:19 UTC+8, 2022-05-22       0
The Bangladeshi government has declared a health alert amid the outbreak of the monkeypox virus in some parts of the world, although no cases have been reported in the country.
Xinhua
  19:19 UTC+8, 2022-05-22       0

The Bangladeshi government has declared a health alert amid the outbreak of the monkeypox virus in some parts of the world, although no cases have been reported in the country, an official said Sunday.

"No monkeypox case has been reported in Bangladesh yet, but we've made the declaration in order to check any eventuality," the official from the health ministry told Xinhua.

The official, who didn't like to give his name, explained that initial measures will involve monkeypox screening of all incoming passengers from countries where cases have been detected.

Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis with incidental human infections that usually occur in forested parts of Central and West Africa. It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, the World Health Organization said.

The WHO issued an alert Wednesday night warning that more cases of the monkeypox virus could be reported in Britain.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     