News / World

Italy parties discuss 2024 deadline to open up beach concessions - draft

Reuters
  18:44 UTC+8, 2022-05-24       0
Italy's parties are negotiating a deadline of end-2024 to complete tenders for lucrative contracts to manage bars and other facilities on the country's beaches.
Reuters
  18:44 UTC+8, 2022-05-24       0

Italy's parties are negotiating a deadline of end-2024 to complete tenders for lucrative contracts to manage bars and other facilities on the country's beaches, a draft amendment seen by Reuters showed, amid tensions within the ruling coalition.

Licences to rent out sun loungers and beach umbrellas are traditionally family-controlled and passed down from one generation to another in Italy, and rival entrepreneurs say they have been shut out unfairly from a major business.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi early this year tried to clinch a deal within his national unity coalition to launch the tenders as of January 1, 2024, but centre-right Forza Italia and League parties held approval in parliament.

They say keeping it in the family maintains low costs for beachgoers and prevents Italy's 7,500 kilometres of coastline from falling into the hands of big chains that might not respect local traditions.

The licence system is part of a bill Italy needs to approve by this year to fulfil commitments with the European Union and unlock billions of euros in post-COVID recovery funds.

The amendment lays out a regime under which current concessions will be effective until tenders are concluded but must end by December 31, 2024.

The licences are officially state owned but rarely come up for public bidding.

In 2019, the government raised just 115 million euros (US$123.22 million) from the sale of beach licences, while the business itself is estimated to be worth some 15 billion euros annually, according to a study by the Nomisma consultancy.

The amendment also envisages a scheme to compensate the outgoing concessionaires if they lose the tenders.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     