US President Joe Biden meets Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Visiting US President Joe Biden on Monday met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

Biden arrived at the Imperial Palace and was greeted by Naruhito. The pair, both wearing masks, exchanged greetings and pleasantries prior to entering the palace.

The meeting was their first since they met in December 2013 as crown prince and vice president under the administration of former President Barack Obama, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Following Biden's meeting with the Japanese Emperor, the US leader will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida focusing on a range of security and economic issues, officials here have said.

The US president arrived in Japan for a visit on Sunday, as about 750 people took to the streets of Tokyo to demonstrate against the upcoming US-Japan summit and the summit of the Quad group.