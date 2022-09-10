News / World

UN global congress vows to support terrorism victims

The first United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism concluded Friday at the UN headquarters in New York with a commitment to strengthen support for terrorism victims.
Themed "Advancing the Rights and Needs of Victims of Terrorism," the congress aims to adopt a victim-centric approach to countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism, said a press release of its organizer, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

More than 600 participants, including close to 100 victims of terrorism from 25 countries across the globe, attended the congress in person.

The congress concluded with the presentation of the chair's summary by Vladimir Voronkov, the under-secretary-general for counter-terrorism.

In his remarks, Voronkov reiterated a three-pronged approach to promote the rights of victims of terrorism and better support their financial, legal, medical, and psychosocial needs.

The chair's summary also foresees the launch of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Victims of Terrorism Association Network in 2023, which would bring together victims, victims associations and civil society organizations to further the rights of victims and survivors of terrorism.

The Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism is a critical first milestone toward strengthened global solidarity in highlighting the support to victims of terrorism.

