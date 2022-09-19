2 dead, another missing after typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan

Two people were reported dead and another missing on Monday after powerful typhoon Nanmadol landed in Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu, bringing rain and gales.

In Fukuoka Prefecture, a man who was believed to be on his way to find shelter from the typhoon was found collapsed and later confirmed dead. Another man was declared dead after being pulled out of a car submerged in flooded farmland in Miyazaki Prefecture, according to local authorities.

According to a Miyazaki prefectural official, a man in his 40s was reported missing after his cabin was destroyed by a landslide.

The 14th typhoon of the year was moving near Hagi, Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan around noon on Monday, at a speed of some 20 kilometers per hour.

It had an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center, packing winds up to 108 kph with maximum gusts of 162 kph.

More than 60 people were injured amid the extreme weather, with bullet trains suspended in Kyushu on Monday and around 600 flights canceled by Japan's two main airlines ANA and Japan Airlines, local media reported.

Having destroyed homes and left households without power in Kyushu, the typhoon is expected to travel across Japan's largest island, Honshu through Tuesday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency continuing to issue warnings for strong winds, high tides and mudslides from western to northern Japan.