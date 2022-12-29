﻿
News / World

6 people killed in S.Korea's tunnel fire

Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
A total of six people were killed in a fire that engulfed a sound-proof tunnel of the second Gyeongin expressway in Gwacheon, about 20 km south of the capital Seoul.
Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0

A total of six people were killed in a fire that engulfed a sound-proof tunnel of the second Gyeongin expressway in Gwacheon, about 20 km south of the capital Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported Thursday.

The fire, which began at about 1:49pm local time (0449 GMT), was believed to have been caused by a collision accident between a bus and a truck that caught fire and spread flames to the tunnel.

Around 20 more people were under treatment after inhaling toxic gas.

The firefighting authorities dispatched some 50 fire engines and equipment as well as about 140 firefighters to put out the fire.

The flames were almost brought under control at about 2:40pm local time.

Police and the fire authorities reportedly planned to investigate the exact cause of the accident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     