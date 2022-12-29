6 people killed in S.Korea's tunnel fire

A total of six people were killed in a fire that engulfed a sound-proof tunnel of the second Gyeongin expressway in Gwacheon, about 20 km south of the capital Seoul.

A total of six people were killed in a fire that engulfed a sound-proof tunnel of the second Gyeongin expressway in Gwacheon, about 20 km south of the capital Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported Thursday.

The fire, which began at about 1:49pm local time (0449 GMT), was believed to have been caused by a collision accident between a bus and a truck that caught fire and spread flames to the tunnel.

Around 20 more people were under treatment after inhaling toxic gas.

The firefighting authorities dispatched some 50 fire engines and equipment as well as about 140 firefighters to put out the fire.

The flames were almost brought under control at about 2:40pm local time.

Police and the fire authorities reportedly planned to investigate the exact cause of the accident.