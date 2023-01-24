Kazkakh ex-leader discharged from hospital after heart surgery

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been discharged from hospital after heart surgery, the Interfax-Kazakhstan news agency reported on Tuesday.

"He was discharged due to the stabilization and improvement of his condition," the agency cited an unidentified representative of the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center as saying. His operation was last Friday.

Nazarbayev, 82, who ran the oil-rich country for three decades, resigned as president in 2019 and lost his remaining positions of power last year after falling out with his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during violent unrest.

Kazakhstan's parliament this month repealed a law that gave his immediate family immunity from prosecution and took away his status as a leader of the nation.