﻿
News / World

At least one Chinese citizen confirmed dead in US California mass shooting

Xinhua
  14:29 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0
The Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles confirmed Monday that at least one Chinese citizen died in the mass shooting Saturday night in the city of Monterey Park.
Xinhua
  14:29 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0

The Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles confirmed Monday that at least one Chinese citizen died in the mass shooting Saturday night in the city of Monterey Park, 16 km east of Los Angeles downtown.

The fatal incident occurred at 10:22pm Saturday local time in Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a popular ballroom dance facility having been operated for about 30 years when it was hosting an event to celebrate the countdown to the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The mass shooting left 11 dead and 9 wounded as of Monday, according to the authorities. All the victims are over their 50s.

"It is currently confirmed that a Chinese citizen was unfortunately killed in the incident," the consulate's spokesman said in a statement posted on its official website. "We are working with relevant domestic departments and the United States to assist in dealing with the aftermath."

The statement noted that the mass shooting, the most fatal one in the United States since the start of the year, occurred amid Chinese Lunar New Year festivals and in a local Chinese community, "was shocking and deeply regretted."

The consulate also expressed condolences to local Chinese communities, including Monterey Park, a city of 61,000 residents located on the eastern edge of Los Angeles with a majority Asian American population, while reminding local Chinese citizens to take safety awareness in mind.

The Chinese embassy and consulates in the United States flew Chinese flags at half-staff on Monday in honor of the victims of the Saturday tragedy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     