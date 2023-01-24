﻿
News / World

Death toll in India's Bihar hooch tragedy rises to 8

Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0
The death toll from the suspected toxic liquor consumption in India's eastern state of Bihar has risen to eight, the All India Radio (AIR) said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0

The death toll from the suspected toxic liquor consumption in India's eastern state of Bihar has risen to eight, the All India Radio (AIR) said on Tuesday.

"In Bihar, eight people died and six lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor," the state-run broadcaster said.

The deaths were first reported on Sunday night in Lakri Nabiganj of Siwan district, about 107 km northwest of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

According to AIR, the casualties were likely to increase as the condition of 14 people was said to be critical.

"Three people have been sent to Gorakhpur and 11 to Patna Medical College hospital for treatment," AIR said.

The broadcaster quoted Additional Director General of Police in Bihar J.S. Gangwar as saying that spurious liquor was made from the spirit brought from Kolkata with the excuse of making sanitizer.

Gangwar told the broadcaster that 16 people have been arrested so far in connection with the sale of illicit spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, two station house officers have been suspended over the matter.

Last month over 90 people were killed and many others hospitalized following the consumption of tainted bootleg liquor in the state. A majority of the deaths were reported from the Saran district, adjacent to Siwan.

The deaths highlighted the sale of bootleg liquor in an otherwise dry state, where the sale and consumption of liquor are strictly prohibited under law.

The sale and consumption of liquor were prohibited in Bihar state in 2016. The ban was imposed after women's groups campaigned against poor workers squandering their meagre earnings on alcohol consumption. Despite the prohibition, deaths due to the consumption of illicit liquor in the state are reported often.

Spurious alcohol deaths are often reported in India, where people often drink cheap country-made bootleg liquor.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     