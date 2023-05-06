﻿
King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey as Britain crowns new monarch

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey in London at around 11am (1000 GMT) on Saturday in procession from Buckingham Palace.
King Charles III (center) arrives for his coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey in London at around 11am (1000 GMT) on Saturday in procession from Buckingham Palace, greeting thousands of spectators along the way as the country holds its first coronation in 70 years.

The coronation ceremony will last about two hours and involve various stages, including recognition, oath, anointing, investiture and crowning, followed by enthronement and homage.

King Charles III, 74, ascended to the throne in September last year following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

