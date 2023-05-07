3rd edition of China Film Week kicks off in Iran

﻿
The 3rd edition of China Film Week commenced on Saturday with an inaugural ceremony held at the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Iran's capital Tehran.
Running until Wednesday, the event will show six films directed by Chinese filmmakers, including notable titles "The Wandering Earth" directed by Guo Fan, "The Climbers" directed by Daniel Lee, and "Ash Is Purest White" by Jia Zhangke.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua and Iranian Deputy Culture Minister Mohammad Khazaei. President of the Farabi Cinema Foundation Mehdi Javadi and over 200 guests from both Iran and China were in attendance as the film "The Captain" directed by Andrew Lau was screened.

Chang expressed his sincere hope that China Film Week will serve as a platform to introduce more exceptional Chinese films to Iran, showcasing the distinctive charm of Chinese style and culture. He emphasized his desire for the Iranian people to gain a deeper understanding of China and develop a stronger affinity for the country through these films.

For his part, Khazaei highlighted the significance of strengthening cinematic ties between Iran and China, expressing optimism that these efforts would bring the two culturally rich and historically significant nations closer together.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
