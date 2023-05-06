Xi, Peng Liyuan congratulate Britain's King Charles III, Queen Camilla on coronation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of Xi, sent a congratulatory message on Saturday to Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on coronation.

Reuters

In their message, Xi and Peng said that the world is undergoing profound and complex transformations, and the international community is faced with many unprecedented challenges.

China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should take a long-term and strategic view to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, they said.

The Chinese side is ready to work with Britain to enhance friendship of the two peoples, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and the wider world with a stable and mutually beneficial China-Britain relationship.