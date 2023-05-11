﻿
News / World

Wildfires abate slowly in western Canada

AFP
  19:19 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
A lull in high temperatures brought some relief on Wednesday from wildfires in Alberta in western Canada as reinforcements arrived to help battle the blazes.
AFP
  19:19 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Wildfires abate slowly in western Canada
AFP

Property owner Adam Norris surveys the damage at his home outside the town of Drayton, Alberta, on, May 8.

A lull in high temperatures brought some relief on Wednesday from wildfires in Alberta in western Canada as reinforcements arrived to help battle the blazes.

In total, 76 forest and brush fires remained active in the province compared to 110 a few days ago, authorities said. Twenty-three are still considered uncontrolled.

Several Canadian provinces – as well as the US states of Oregon and Alaska – sent reinforcements to fight the wildfires, which authorities said could flare again as high temperatures return over the weekend.

"We're very happy to have new resources coming in from our colleagues across Canada and colleagues in the United States. And I think that's going to be a much-needed boost for firefighters who have been at this, some of them around the clock, for quite a while," Christie Tucker, a spokeswoman for the relief effort, said at a news conference.

The number of evacuees from fire-hit areas dipped to 24,000, down from almost 30,000 last weekend, authorities said.

At least one oil company, Tourmaline, has reopened seven of its nine facilities in Alberta, one of the world's largest oil-producing regions. The other two facilities were expected to start up "in the next couple of days," it said in a statement.

Alberta has experienced a hot, dry spring that has been conducive to fire outbreaks. The vast majority of the fires are human-caused.

Mayor Allan Gamble of Parkland County voiced relief that "all of our evacuated residents" returned home and two highways leading to the county have reopened.

In the northern part of the province, some Indigenous villages were deeply affected, such as the Cree community of Little Red River.

"There's been a huge loss of infrastructure, no lives thank God, but 4,000 people are evacuated, over 150 homes... have been destroyed or demolished," said Patty Hajdu, federal minister of Indigenous Services.

In Yellowhead County, including Evansburg (west of Edmonton), residents were allowed to return home on Wednesday morning.

"The wildfire risk has been reduced thanks to firefighting efforts and the shift in weather," the county said in a statement.

However, it warned that "wildfires may still be active in the area."

In Fox Creek, cooler temperatures and reduced wind allowed firefighters to fortify containment lines to prevent fires from spreading.

"Don't let the skyline and current clear skies deceive you. This fire is out of control and burns deep into the ground. It is a sleeping giant. The situation can change quickly," the county said in an advisery.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     