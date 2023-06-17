﻿
Finland's new government unveils policy program

Xinhua
  13:13 UTC+8, 2023-06-17
The new government of Finland unveiled its policy program and division of ministerial posts on Friday, highlighting a commitment to safeguarding the welfare society.
Christian Democrats chair Sari Essayah, The Finns Party chair Riikka Purra, National Coalition Party chair PM-designate Petteri Orpo and Swedish People's Party chair Anna-Maja Henriksson pose for a photo, as they present the four-party cabinet's details of the governing agenda in Helsinki, Finland, on June 16, 2023.

The new government of Finland unveiled its policy program and division of ministerial posts on Friday, highlighting a commitment to safeguarding the welfare society.

The new government will safeguard the welfare society, ensure adequate services for all, and promote the balanced development of the national economy, said the government's press release on Friday.

It will make adjustments to taxation, lowering personal income tax and increasing value-added tax on items such as pharmaceuticals, sports services, film screenings, etc, it said.

Regarding immigration, the government plans to significantly lower the refugee quota and raise the threshold for permanent residence permits, including requirements related to continuous residency and language proficiency.

The coalition government consists of the conservative National Coalition Party, the right-wing Finns Party, the Finnish Christian Democrats, and the Swedish People's Party.

According to the Cabinet position allocation plan, the new government will consist of a Prime Minister and 18 ministers, the same as the current one.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
