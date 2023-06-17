Saudi FM begins first visit to Iran after ties resumed

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday afternoon, beginning his first visit to the Iranian capital after severed bilateral ties were resumed months ago.

Reuters

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Tehran on Saturday afternoon, beginning his first visit to the Iranian capital after severed bilateral ties were resumed months ago, semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Upon arrival, the Saudi minister was welcomed by his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, with whom he is expected to meet later in the day, the report said.

The top Saudi diplomat, who was accompanying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a visit to France, directly flew from Paris to Tehran, according to Tasnim.

Media reports said earlier that Saudi Arabia would likely reopen its embassy in Tehran during the minister's visit.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in April the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.