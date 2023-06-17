﻿
News / World

Two children among four people found dead at flat in west London

Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
Four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, have been found dead in a flat in west London.
Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0

Four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, have been found dead in a flat in west London, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

The four persons, whose bodies were found on Friday at a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, are thought to be related, the police said in a statement. An investigation led by homicide detectives is under way.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial enquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident," said Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London.

"I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can," Wilson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     