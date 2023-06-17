Two children among four people found dead at flat in west London

Four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, have been found dead in a flat in west London.

Four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, have been found dead in a flat in west London, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

The four persons, whose bodies were found on Friday at a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, are thought to be related, the police said in a statement. An investigation led by homicide detectives is under way.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial enquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident," said Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London.

"I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can," Wilson said.