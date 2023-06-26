Biden, Zelensky discuss Washington's support for Kiev over phone

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, discussing Washington's support for Kiev as the latter continued to fight against Russia on the battlefield.

"They discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid," the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Zelensky also discussed "recent events in Russia," it said.