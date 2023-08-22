Hun Manet sworn in as Cambodia's new prime minister

Hun Manet was sworn in as the new Cambodian prime minister for a five-year term (2023-2028) on Tuesday after winning a vote of confidence in the parliament.

Hun Manet was sworn in as the new Cambodian prime minister for a five-year term (2023-2028) on Tuesday after winning a vote of confidence in the parliament.

The premier, along with his newly-approved Cabinet members, took an oath at the Royal Palace under the auspices of King Norodom Sihamoni, Cambodia's state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) reported.

Earlier in the day, the parliament endorsed Hun Manet as the new prime minister after his ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, gaining 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Hun Manet, 45, succeeded his 71-year-old father Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who stepped down after having held the position for more than 38 years.

Speaking at the parliament, the new prime minister said it was a historic day for Cambodia, expressing his profound gratitude to all lawmakers for giving a vote of confidence to him and his Cabinet members.

He vowed to safeguard the Southeast Asian country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace, stability, security and safety, as well as to further develop the economy.

Reuters

"The new government is committed to working harder to accelerate socio-economic development and to promote the implementation of deeper and broader reforms," Hun Manet said.

"The government will give priority to governance reform so as to strengthen state institutions, build clean administrations, enhance the rule of law and social justice, and increase the quality of public services," he added.

He said the government will also prioritize the investment in technological development, green economy, infrastructure, social protection, and human resources, especially in education and health.

According to the official list, the Hun Manet-led new Cabinet is made up of one prime minister, 10 deputy prime ministers, 21 senior ministers, and 22 ministers.

The list showed that most of the new Cabinet members are young and dynamic leaders. Tea Seiha took over his father Tea Banh's post as the minister of national defense, and Sar Sokha replaced his father Sar Kheng as the minister of interior.

Hun Many, the youngest son of Hun Sen, took over the post of the minister of civil service.

Hun Manet, the father of three children, graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point in 1999, received a master's degree of arts in economics from the University of New York in 2002, and earned a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Bristol in Britain in 2008.

Political analysts have strong belief that the new government would continue to maintain peace and stability and bring further socio-economic development to the kingdom.

Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, a think-tank under the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said Hun Manet is the deservedly qualified candidate for the Cambodian prime minister.

"In addition to his high education from overseas, he has been equipped with the best experience both in military and political affairs, with his father as the best-guiding light," he told Xinhua.

"He has been actively involved in politics and is popular among Cambodians, especially among the youth," Phea said. "He has a unique leadership style that can be described as a great man or statesman of Cambodia."

Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, is confident that the new Cabinet, with most of its members being young and well-educated leaders, will lead the kingdom to further development.

"In my view, the major challenges that will be faced by the new government include fighting corruption and building clean and strong state institutions, where accountability, transparency and the rule of law will flourish unabated," he told Xinhua.

The professor hopes that the new government will focus on reducing social and economic disparities, enhancing the quality of the educational and health systems, implementing pro-poor economic policies, and enhancing social justice and public services.