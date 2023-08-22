﻿
News / World

Singapore to hold presidential poll on September 1

Singapore will hold polls for the presidential election on September 1, Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui announced on Tuesday after three candidates filed nomination documents.
Reuters

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song, gives a speech after submitting his nomination papers in Singapore August 22.

Singapore will hold polls for the presidential election on September 1, Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui announced on Tuesday after three candidates filed nomination documents.

Senior investor Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Tan Kin Lian, former income chief of the National Trades Union Congress, were nominated for the presidency campaign.

As the head of the city-state, the Singaporean president is empowered to veto government budgets and key public appointments, authorize anti-corruption investigations, and safeguard the country's fiscal reserve.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
