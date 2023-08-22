Thai court rules to jail former PM Thaksin for 8 years

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday was transported to prison soon after his return to the country after years of exile.

Reuters

The court's criminal division for holders of political positions announced a statement saying Thaksin is convicted of 8-year imprisonment related to his three convictions passed on the 74-year-old in absentia.

The convictions include a two-year sentence for corruption in a lottery project, a three-year sentence for his involvement in an Export-Import Bank loan for Myanmar case, and a five-year sentence for his role in a mobile phone concession amendment case, according to reports.

The former telecom tycoon boarded a private plane in Singapore and landed at Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport shortly after 9 am. He paid respect to the portrait of the king and queen and then was escorted in a police convoy to the court and taken to the prison.

Thaksin was Thailand's premier from 2001 to 2006 but had been in self-exile abroad since 2008.

Thailand's parliament is due to vote later on Tuesday for a new prime minister as the Pheu Thai Party, which links to Thaksin, leads an effort to form the new government with former property businessman Srettha Thavisin as the prime minister candidate.