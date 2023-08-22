﻿
News / World

Biden tells Hawaii fire survivors: 'We're with you'

AFP
  09:55 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
President Biden told survivors of a horrific blaze in Hawaii the government would not abandon them as he toured the scene of the worst wildfire the US has seen in over a century.
AFP
  09:55 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
SSI ļʱ
Biden tells Hawaii fire survivors: 'We're with you'
AFP

US President Joe Biden (second from right), US First Lady Jill Biden (right), Hawaii Governor Josh Green (second from left) and Jaime Green, First Lady of Hawaii, visit an area devastated by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 21.

US President Joe Biden told survivors of a horrific blaze in Hawaii the government would not abandon them as he toured the scene of the worst wildfire the country has seen in over a century.

The 80-year-old donned the mantle of comforter-in-chief as he saw for himself the devastation wreaked on Lahaina by a fire that killed at least 114 people as it leveled the historic town.

"I know the feeling that many people in this town, this community (have); that hollow feeling you have in your chest like you're being sucked into a black hole," he said as he stood by the blackened skeleton of a historic banyan tree.

"We're with you for as long as it takes, I promise you, by making sure your voices are heard.

"We're gonna rebuild the way that the people of Maui want to build. The fire cannot reach the roots. That's Maui. That's America."

Biden is fighting a rearguard action against criticism his government was too slow to respond to the disaster, with locals angry at what some of them see as a plodding official response.

Former president Donald Trump said it was "disgraceful" that his successor had not been in Hawaii more quickly, though the White House has said Biden delayed his trip so as not to distract officials and rescuers working on the ground.

Residents have also lashed out at Maui officials who they say should have sounded an alarm system as the fire erupted.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walked through the ravaged remains of Lahaina with Hawaii's governor Josh Green and his wife, nearly two weeks after ferocious, wind-whipped blazes sent residents jumping into the ocean to escape the flames.

After a helicopter tour of the damage, Biden is due to announce further relief funding and the appointment of a federal response coordinator.

Biden, who traveled from Nevada where he was vacationing, said in a statement that "I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy."

Agonizingly slow

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, defending the government's response, said Biden's one-day visit should underscore his commitment to ensuring Hawaii's recovery.

She said more than 1,000 federal responders were now in Hawaii — and added that none of them would have to be moved to the US Southwest, which is contending with the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Maui residents say the process of recovering lost loved ones — and identifying bodies — has been agonizingly slow, criticizing the government for a sluggish response.

As a result, "a warm welcome may not be assured for Biden in some circles on Maui," the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper concluded.

While search teams have covered 85 percent of the search zone, the remaining 15 percent could take weeks, Governor Josh Green said on CBS's "Face the Nation." The fire's extreme heat meant it might be impossible to recover some remains.

Criswell acknowledged that the process could be slow but said the federal government had sent experts from the FBI, the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services to help with the painstaking identification process.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     