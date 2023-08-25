Ukraine marks Independence Day under tight security

Ukraine marked the 32nd anniversary of its Independence Day on Thursday under tightened security measures.

While addressing Independence Day celebrations at Saint Sophia Square in Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his belief that Ukraine is capable of maintaining its independence.

"We will not lose grip on Ukrainian independence. We are all united by this feeling," Zelensky said.

During the official ceremony, Zelensky awarded Ukrainian soldiers, who participated in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with state awards.

An exhibition of destroyed Russian weaponry and military equipment was held on central Khreschatyk Street, showcasing tanks, howitzers, fighting vehicles, and remnants of intercepted missiles.

In many regions across the country, however, public events were banned due to concerns of fresh attacks.

Ukraine obtained independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, 1991, which is celebrated as the country's Independence Day.