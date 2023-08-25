﻿
News / World

Ukraine marks Independence Day under tight security

Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
Ukraine marked the 32nd anniversary of its Independence Day on Thursday under tightened security measures.
Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
Ukraine marks Independence Day under tight security
AFP

A man with a girl on his shoulders attends Ukraine's Independence Day celebrations at Zamkowy Square in Warsaw, Poland on August 24, 2023.

Ukraine marked the 32nd anniversary of its Independence Day on Thursday under tightened security measures.

While addressing Independence Day celebrations at Saint Sophia Square in Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his belief that Ukraine is capable of maintaining its independence.

"We will not lose grip on Ukrainian independence. We are all united by this feeling," Zelensky said.

During the official ceremony, Zelensky awarded Ukrainian soldiers, who participated in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with state awards.

An exhibition of destroyed Russian weaponry and military equipment was held on central Khreschatyk Street, showcasing tanks, howitzers, fighting vehicles, and remnants of intercepted missiles.

In many regions across the country, however, public events were banned due to concerns of fresh attacks.

Ukraine obtained independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, 1991, which is celebrated as the country's Independence Day.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     