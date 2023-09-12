﻿
DPRK top leader departs for Russia

Xinhua
  08:30 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), departed for Russia on Sunday afternoon.
Reuters

DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un waves from a private train as he departs Pyongyang to visit Russia on September 10, 2023, in this image released by DPRK's Korean Central News Agency on September 12, 2023.

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), departed for Russia on Sunday afternoon, the official Korean Central News Agency said early Tuesday in an e-mail obtained by Xinhua.

Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, left capital city Pyongyang by train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation, according to the report.

