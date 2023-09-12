DPRK top leader departs for Russia

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), departed for Russia on Sunday afternoon.

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), departed for Russia on Sunday afternoon, the official Korean Central News Agency said early Tuesday in an e-mail obtained by Xinhua.

Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, left capital city Pyongyang by train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation, according to the report.