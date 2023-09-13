﻿
News / World

NASA astronaut Rubio sets new US record for longest spaceflight

Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record of the longest trip in the International Space Station (ISS), the agency said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
NASA astronaut Rubio sets new US record for longest spaceflight
CFP

Astronaut Frank Rubio has achieved a historic milestone in space exploration, setting a new US single-flight endurance record by surpassing Mark Vande Hei's 355 days in space.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record of the longest trip in the International Space Station (ISS), the agency said Tuesday.

Rubio surpassed NASA's single spaceflight record of 355 continuous days in space on Monday, which was made by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on March 30, 2022.

The astronaut is set to return to Earth on September 27, when he will have spent 371 days in space, said NASA.

Since boarding the ISS in September 2022, Rubio has worked on several experiments involving robotics, space physics, and biology, and he participated in three spacewalks, said the agency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     