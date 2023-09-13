﻿
News / World

Putin, Kim Jong Un meet at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on Wednesday at the Vostochny spaceport.
Reuters

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and DPRK's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on September 13, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on Wednesday at the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur region in Russia's Far East, reported Russia's Sputnik news agency.

The two leaders had a brief talk during the meeting ceremony, the Sputnik said.

The meeting came upon Kim's arrival at the spaceport, which the two leaders will inspect. They will later hold bilateral talks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
