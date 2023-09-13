﻿
Kim Jong Un says relations with Russia top priority for DPRK: Kremlin

Developing relations with Moscow is the top priority for Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, said Wednesday, according to the Kremlin.
Reuters

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13.

Developing relations with Moscow is the top priority for Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, said Wednesday, according to the Kremlin.

"Our friendship has deep roots, and relations with the Russian Federation is the top priority for our country now," Kim said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur region in Russia's Far East.

He also expressed confidence that bilateral talks will help to "bring relations to a new level."

Kim thanked the Russian president for the invitation to Russia, adding that the visit takes place at a crucial time.

He also shared his impressions of visiting Russia. "We felt the sincerity of our Russian friends from the moment we entered Russian territory," he said, extending gratitude to Putin and the whole Russian people on behalf of the DPRK.

The talks between Kim and Putin took place in a meeting room on the first floor of an engineering complex for the space rocket Soyuz-2.

According to Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders would discuss issues related to bilateral relations, cooperation, trade and economic ties, and cultural exchanges, and would also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
