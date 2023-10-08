Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rises to 232

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 232, with 1,697 others injured, according to an update from the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Saturday.

AFP

The airstrikes were carried out in response to an earlier rocket attack by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

The Israeli military confirmed that Palestinian militants had launched almost 3,000 rockets against Israel, and dozens of militants had infiltrated southern Israel.

Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, claimed to have captured a number of Israeli officers and soldiers, adding that they are being held in "safe places."

In response, the Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas sites and headquarters with dozens of warplanes across various regions of the coastal enclave. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz also said his country would cut off the power supply to the Palestinian enclave in the wake of the Hamas attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a national address that Israel was "in a state of war" and ordered "a full mobilization of reserves."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held an emergency meeting with key officials, emphasizing the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against Israeli forces and settlers.