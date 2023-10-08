﻿
Death toll on Gaza Strip has risen to 370

Xinhua
  22:35 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0
The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip has risen to 370, and over 2,200 others were wounded, including children and women, according to an update issued by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement sent to Xinhua that medical teams recovered a number of bodies as a result of the Israeli raids, raising the death toll to 370 people, including children.

The statement explained that the number of injuries in the hospitals across the Gaza Strip reached 2,200, including children, women, and the elderly, noting some are in serious and critical cases.

On Sunday, the Israeli warplanes continued their attacks in various places in the coastal enclave, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee said in a press statement on Sunday that the Israeli military jets carried out air raids on targets in the Strip.

On the other hand, Salama Maarouf, the Hamas spokesman, said in a press conference held in Gaza that 13 towers, buildings, and residential buildings were destroyed and more than 1,000 units were damaged as a result of Israel's continuous attacks on the second day in a row.

"A total of 159 units were completely demolished by Israeli air strikes, as well as 1,210 housing units were partially damaged, including 36 units that became uninhabitable," Maarouf added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
