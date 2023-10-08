﻿
Israeli death toll in Hamas attack reaches 600

The death toll of Hamas' unprecedented surprise attack on Israel reached 600, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Sunday, the second day of the deadly war.

Kan quoted government officials as saying that the death toll reached at least 600, marking one of the deadliest attacks in Israel's history.

The Israeli Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that at least 2,048 were injured, including 20 in critical condition.

Also on Sunday, Israel's Security Cabinet officially announced that "Israel was at war," saying in a statement that it will carry out "meaningful military operations" in Gaza in the next days.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls Gaza, showered Israel with thousands of rockets in a rare surprise attack.

Israel's military responded with airstrikes in Gaza, flattening multi-story buildings and attacking Hamas targets. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 313 Palestinians were killed and 1,990 were injured.

