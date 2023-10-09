﻿
News / World

Claudia Goldin wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics

Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2023-10-09       0
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, in memory of Alfred Nobel, to Claudia Goldin.
Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2023-10-09       0

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, in memory of Alfred Nobel, to Claudia Goldin, "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes."

Goldin's work has provided the first comprehensive account of women's earnings and labour market participation through the centuries, the jury noted.

"Her research reveals the causes of change, as well as the main sources of the remaining gender gap," the academy said in a statement.

The telephone interview on site was unsuccessful, but Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said that he was able to reach Goldin before the announcement, and that Goldin's reaction to receiving the prize was "surprised and very, very glad."

Goldin was born in 1946 in New York. She got her PhD in 1972 from the University of Chicago and is now professor at Harvard University.

The prize comes with 11 million Swedish Krona (about 1 million U.S. dollars).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     