Claudia Goldin wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, in memory of Alfred Nobel, to Claudia Goldin, "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes."

Goldin's work has provided the first comprehensive account of women's earnings and labour market participation through the centuries, the jury noted.

"Her research reveals the causes of change, as well as the main sources of the remaining gender gap," the academy said in a statement.

The telephone interview on site was unsuccessful, but Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said that he was able to reach Goldin before the announcement, and that Goldin's reaction to receiving the prize was "surprised and very, very glad."

Goldin was born in 1946 in New York. She got her PhD in 1972 from the University of Chicago and is now professor at Harvard University.

The prize comes with 11 million Swedish Krona (about 1 million U.S. dollars).