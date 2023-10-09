4 injured following chemical leak on Japan's bullet train

Four people, including a child, were injured and taken to hospital after touching suspected chemical aboard a Shinkansen bullet train in northeastern Japan on Monday.

Four people, including a child, were injured and taken to hospital after touching suspected chemical aboard a Shinkansen bullet train in northeastern Japan on Monday, according to local authorities.

At around noon, a passenger on the Hayabusa No. 52 train bound for Tokyo made an emergency phone call reporting that people suffered burns after touching what looked like chemical substance, said the fire department in Sendai city.

The train arrived at JR Sendai Station in Miyagi prefecture after the call was made.

The train's onboard emergency notification system was activated and all passengers were evacuated to the platform at Sendai Station.

Smoke was detected from the carriage by crew members who carried out a check, and a rider later said it came from a bag near the door, according to local media.

Police were talking to the owner of the bag that contained the substance, with further investigations still underway.