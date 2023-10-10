﻿
San Francisco police fatally shoot driver of car that crashed into Chinese consulate

Reuters
  13:37 UTC+8, 2023-10-10       0
Law enforcement officers fatally shot the driver of a vehicle that plowed through the Chinese consulate in San Francisco and into the lobby of the building's visa office on Monday.
Security personnel respond to the driver of a car that crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, California, US, on October 9, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

Law enforcement officers fatally shot the driver of a vehicle that plowed through the Chinese consulate in San Francisco and into the lobby of the building's visa office on Monday, city police said.

Official details of the incident were sketchy, and police said the identity of the motorist and what precipitated the crash were not yet known. There was no mention of anyone else being injured in the incident.

"I don't know how many people were inside the visa office at the time of the collision," San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Kathryn Winters told reporters at a news briefing hours later.

"When officers arrived here on scene, they found the vehicle had come to rest inside the lobby of the Chinese Consulate. Officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred," Winters said. "The suspect was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. This is an open and active investigation."

Police were coordinating with investigators from the US State Department, she said, adding: "There's very little information that we can give at this time."

The Chinese diplomatic post in San Francisco issued a statement saying an "unidentified person drove violently into the document hall of the consulate, posing a serious threat to the safety of the staff and people at the scene, and causing serious damage to the facilities and property of the consulate."

The consulate said that it "strongly condemns this violent attack and reserves the right to pursue responsibility for the incident."

The State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the incident.

An ABC television affiliate station in San Francisco reported its news crews observed a man covered in blood being carried away from the scene on a stretcher and rushed into an ambulance.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
