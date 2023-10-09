﻿
Death toll from Hamas attack tops 800 in Israel: media

At least 800 people have been killed in the mass assault launched by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement on Israel, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Monday.
At least 800 people have been killed in the mass assault launched by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Israel, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Monday, the third day of fighting.

Citing government officials, Kan TV news reported that the number of fatalities in Saturday's attack reached 800. In Hamas' combined attack, Hamas militants broke through the security fence and stormed nearby communities while barrages of thousands of rockets hit southern and central Israel.

The number of injuries received by hospitals climbed to 2,506, including 23 in critical condition, the Israeli Health Ministry updated. According to militant groups in Gaza, about 130 hostages were held in the Palestinian enclave.

